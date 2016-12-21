Martis Valley Groundwater Management Update
At the December 5 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors, the Board approved an alternative submittal for the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act . If approved by California Department of Water Resources, this alternative submittal meets requirements for local agencies to achieve sustainable groundwater management under legislation enacted in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov 27
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC