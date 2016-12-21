High winds, snow on tap in northern Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for rain, snow and wind that's expected to pound northern Nevada over the next few days. The agency expects high winds Wednesday night in the Reno and Carson City areas, including gusts over 80 mph around those cities and up to 130 mph on the Sierra ridge.
