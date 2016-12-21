Free Neighborhood Holiday Shuttles Around Truckee
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit says they are offering free shuttles in and around Truckee from December 26 through New Year's Eve. Officials say they are offering free shuttle service during the holidays traveling to and from Downtown Truckee from the local neighborhoods, Squaw Valley, and Northstar.
