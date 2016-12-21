Fire destroys lodge at Lake Tahoe ski resort
No injuries have been reported, but the slopes at the Homewood Ski Resort will be closed at least until Thursday. Fire officials say the building was vacant when the fire was reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the resort's South Lodge.
