142 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized I-80 Traffic Stop

A 64-year-old Wisconsin man has been arrested on charges of attempting to transport a substantial amount of marijuana, while driving in Nevada County. Truckee CHP Officer Gavin Graham says one of their officers had pulled over Dean Antilla for speeding, on I-80, near Overland Trail, Monday afternoon Graham says he can only speculate as to what Antilla was doing with such a large amount, which has an estimated street value of about $100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.