142 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized I-80 Traffic Stop
A 64-year-old Wisconsin man has been arrested on charges of attempting to transport a substantial amount of marijuana, while driving in Nevada County. Truckee CHP Officer Gavin Graham says one of their officers had pulled over Dean Antilla for speeding, on I-80, near Overland Trail, Monday afternoon Graham says he can only speculate as to what Antilla was doing with such a large amount, which has an estimated street value of about $100,000.
Read more at Knco radio.
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov 27
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
