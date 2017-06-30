"Tiny Tim" Miller wins Billings Trot
The ever-traveling C.K.G. Billings Amateur Driving Series was on the move again on Wednesday night when members of the Midwest region convened for a trotting contest at Northfield Park. The well contested event turned out to be a barn-burner with three horses battling head-to-head down the stretch for supremacy and when the judges hung the official sign, Song In My Heart and driver "Tiny Tim" Miller emerged victorious by a neck over Heza Rube and Bob "the Lumberman" Troyer in a 1:59.2 clocking.
