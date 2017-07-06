Kettering Health Network plans $60M h...

Kettering Health Network plans $60M hospital in Troy

1 hr ago

Kettering Health Network is planning to build its ninth hospital in Troy. Stretching its legs to the north, the $1.6 billion network announced today it will build the $60 million hospital at the base of downtown Troy where Hobart once stood.

