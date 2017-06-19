Troy, Ohio, serves up red postmark to celebrate town's annual strawberry festival
A strawberry red pictorial postmark will be put into use June 3 to mark the opening of the annual Troy Strawberry Festival in Troy, Ohio. Along with the circular element providing the date and location, the postmark pictures two examples of the sweet fruit with the phrase "Celebrating Strawberries."
