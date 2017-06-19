The barcode could have been different

The barcode could have been different

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

THE humble barcode was born 43 years ago today when a pack of Juicy Fruit was scanned. But the original plan wasn't for it to have straight lines at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fixed Repo Auction (Dec '09) Jun 19 carguy 24
slumlords (Apr '11) Jun 18 BlackWidow 23
Donny out of jail so soon wow. Jun 15 Amazed 1
News PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent Jun 14 SMH 10
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
johnna cotterman May '17 concerned 1
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC