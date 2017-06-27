Projects in Ohio, California, & Vermo...

Projects in Ohio, California, & Vermont to employ Evoqua's Davco line

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WaterWorld

Evoqua Water Technologies has been selected by five municipalities in Ohio, California, and Vermont to supply rehab services and screw pump replacements through its DAVCO product line. Each of the projects will improve the efficiency of lifting large flows of wastewater and reducing maintenance costs.

