Projects in Ohio, California, & Vermont to employ Evoqua's Davco line
Evoqua Water Technologies has been selected by five municipalities in Ohio, California, and Vermont to supply rehab services and screw pump replacements through its DAVCO product line. Each of the projects will improve the efficiency of lifting large flows of wastewater and reducing maintenance costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WaterWorld.
Add your comments below
Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donny out of jail so soon wow.
|Mon
|dont live in piqua
|2
|slumlords (Apr '11)
|Mon
|dont live in piqua
|24
|Fixed Repo Auction (Dec '09)
|Jun 19
|carguy
|24
|PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent
|Jun 14
|SMH
|10
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|May 30
|ghost
|27
|Heather drives a white jeep
|May '17
|Jack Spunt
|2
|johnna cotterman
|May '17
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC