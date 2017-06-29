PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent

The Paulding Exempted Village School Board of Education hired Kenneth Amstutz as its next superintendent after offering him a two-year administrative contract starting on Aug. 1, following a special board meeting on Thursday, June 1. He will replace Bill Hanak, who resigned at the May 16 meeting to be the new superintendent of the North Central School District in Pioneer, effective Aug 1. "Paulding is very similar to Van Wert in a lot of ways, from what they do, to things they have done," Amstutz said. "I resigned from Van Wert because I had taken them as far as I could and it was time for someone else to take over, and I think this will be a nice challenge for me."

GenerationX

United States

#1 Tuesday Jun 6
Best thing for Van Wert since he was a superintendent was resign!
GOOD RIDDANCE

Kirby Jared

Hilliard, OH

#2 Wednesday Jun 7
So Amstutz is now Pervis?
Sin D Herless

Van Wert, OH

#3 Saturday Jun 10
The Van Wert school system and community will have trouble filling the void left by Ken. It is too bad that the spineless and weak central mutual board will not stand up to Mr. Hurless's wife, the reason behind this entire pathetic mess.

GenerationX

Van Wert, OH

#4 Saturday Jun 10
Sin D Herless wrote:
The Van Wert school system and community will have trouble filling the void left by Ken. It is too bad that the spineless and weak central mutual board will not stand up to Mr. Hurless's wife, the reason behind this entire pathetic mess.
Amstuz could of got more spine instead of trying to impress everyone.
Also this retire and create a job to re-hire HAS to stop! That will drain finances faster besides the the insurance.
Hint hint Clifton..

Joe Jared

Van Wert, OH

#5 Saturday Jun 10
Well now, if you want to go there, the highest paid city employee is a retire/rehire.

Joe Jared

Van Wert, OH

#8 Saturday Jun 10
I did say highest paid. Do you need a URL to spell it out for you?

http://www.thevwindependent.com/news/2015/10/...

Truth

Ohio City, OH

#10 Sunday Jun 11
GenerationX wrote:
Amstuz could of got more spine instead of trying to impress everyone.
Also this retire and create a job to re-hire HAS to stop! That will drain finances faster besides the the insurance.
Hint hint Clifton..
Clifton is not a retire/rehire.

SMH

Ottawa, OH

#11 Monday Jun 12
They must have been extremely desperate, to have hired him.

KMA

Atkins, AR

#12 Monday Jun 12
SMH wrote:
They must have been extremely desperate, to have hired him.
SHM you are AFU and totally clueless.

SMH

Ottawa, OH

#13 Wednesday Jun 14
KMA wrote:
<quoted text>

SHM you are AFU and totally clueless.
No, but sounds like you are.
