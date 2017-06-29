PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent
The Paulding Exempted Village School Board of Education hired Kenneth Amstutz as its next superintendent after offering him a two-year administrative contract starting on Aug. 1, following a special board meeting on Thursday, June 1. He will replace Bill Hanak, who resigned at the May 16 meeting to be the new superintendent of the North Central School District in Pioneer, effective Aug 1. "Paulding is very similar to Van Wert in a lot of ways, from what they do, to things they have done," Amstutz said. "I resigned from Van Wert because I had taken them as far as I could and it was time for someone else to take over, and I think this will be a nice challenge for me."
Best thing for Van Wert since he was a superintendent was resign!
GOOD RIDDANCE
So Amstutz is now Pervis?
The Van Wert school system and community will have trouble filling the void left by Ken. It is too bad that the spineless and weak central mutual board will not stand up to Mr. Hurless's wife, the reason behind this entire pathetic mess.
Amstuz could of got more spine instead of trying to impress everyone.
Also this retire and create a job to re-hire HAS to stop! That will drain finances faster besides the the insurance.
Hint hint Clifton..
Well now, if you want to go there, the highest paid city employee is a retire/rehire.
I did say highest paid. Do you need a URL to spell it out for you?
http://www.thevwindependent.com/news/2015/10/...
Clifton is not a retire/rehire.
They must have been extremely desperate, to have hired him.
SHM you are AFU and totally clueless.
No, but sounds like you are.
