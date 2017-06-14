Man indicted on rape charge

Man indicted on rape charge

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF WRITER A rape charge was among the 10 indictments issued Tuesday by the Hancock County grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent Mon KMA 11
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
johnna cotterman May '17 concerned 1
Troy Country Club Apr '17 Golfer 1
Nikki Heisey (Sep '16) Apr '17 Save the children 3
Troy is Terrible Apr '17 fed up 1
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC