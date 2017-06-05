Big Fish General Store offers everyth...

Big Fish General Store offers everything for fun outings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Nestled at the corner of Ohio 95 and Covert Road about 3 miles west of Perrysville, the Big Fish General Store and Bait Shop has just about everything anyone would need for a fun summer outing. Owner Greg Hamilton and wife Joann purchased what they renamed the Big Fish in November of 2015 with plans to make it a convenience store for folks living around the Pleasant Hill Lake Area and visitors to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent 1 hr Kirby Jared 2
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
johnna cotterman May 8 concerned 1
Troy Country Club Apr '17 Golfer 1
Nikki Heisey (Sep '16) Apr '17 Save the children 3
Troy is Terrible Apr '17 fed up 1
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC