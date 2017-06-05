Big Fish General Store offers everything for fun outings

Nestled at the corner of Ohio 95 and Covert Road about 3 miles west of Perrysville, the Big Fish General Store and Bait Shop has just about everything anyone would need for a fun summer outing. Owner Greg Hamilton and wife Joann purchased what they renamed the Big Fish in November of 2015 with plans to make it a convenience store for folks living around the Pleasant Hill Lake Area and visitors to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.