Big Fish General Store offers everything for fun outings
Nestled at the corner of Ohio 95 and Covert Road about 3 miles west of Perrysville, the Big Fish General Store and Bait Shop has just about everything anyone would need for a fun summer outing. Owner Greg Hamilton and wife Joann purchased what they renamed the Big Fish in November of 2015 with plans to make it a convenience store for folks living around the Pleasant Hill Lake Area and visitors to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent
|1 hr
|Kirby Jared
|2
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|May 30
|ghost
|27
|Heather drives a white jeep
|May 27
|Jack Spunt
|2
|johnna cotterman
|May 8
|concerned
|1
|Troy Country Club
|Apr '17
|Golfer
|1
|Nikki Heisey (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Save the children
|3
|Troy is Terrible
|Apr '17
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC