City Manager is alleged to have charg...

City Manager is alleged to have charged $7,000 in legal fees in battle with Mayor Tran and city.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Milpitas Post

Milpitas City Manager Tom Williams speaks during the dedication ceremony of Cesar Chavez Plaza in Milpitas last month. Those in attendance included Mayor Rich Tran, Vice Mayor Marsha Grilli, former vice mayor Carmen Montano, Councilman Bob Nunez, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent 1 hr Kirby Jared 2
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
johnna cotterman May 8 concerned 1
Troy Country Club Apr '17 Golfer 1
Nikki Heisey (Sep '16) Apr '17 Save the children 3
Troy is Terrible Apr '17 fed up 1
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC