2 people arrested in Troy motel drug bust
Narcotics detectives with the Miami County Sheriff's Office raided a room at the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of S. Dorset Road in Troy on Monday, May 8th. Detectives searched a vehicle and a room, finding narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging material used in the trafficking of narcotics, digital scales, syringes and cash.
