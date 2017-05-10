2 people arrested in Troy motel drug ...

2 people arrested in Troy motel drug bust

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Narcotics detectives with the Miami County Sheriff's Office raided a room at the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of S. Dorset Road in Troy on Monday, May 8th. Detectives searched a vehicle and a room, finding narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging material used in the trafficking of narcotics, digital scales, syringes and cash.

