2 people arrested in Troy motel drug bust

The Wright State baseball team saw a lead slip away in the top of the ninth, only to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the innin The Dragons scored a run in each of the first two innings, gained separation with a three-run sixth, and held on as the tying run reached ba Narcotics detectives with the Miami County Sheriff's Office raided a room at the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of S. Dorset Road in Troy on Monday, May 8th. Detectives searched a vehicle and a room, finding narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging material used in the trafficking of narcotics, digital scales, syringes and cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.