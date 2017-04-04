Troy one step closer to banning medic...

Troy one step closer to banning medical marijuana shops

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

"There were certainly people in favor of having medical marijuana available for the citizens of Troy in the city of Troy since it is legal in the state of Ohio," Troy City Council Member-at-large Lynne Snee said. "However, there were citizens who were also opposed, and I believe that was reflected on council."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy Country Club Wed Golfer 1
Nikki Heisey (Sep '16) Apr 17 Save the children 3
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Apr 16 OnePharts 19
Troy is Terrible Apr 8 fed up 1
thomas clark (Mar '12) Apr 7 BlackWidow86 6
News Derrick Poe Apr 4 AuntVicki 1
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr 3 aynon 2
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC