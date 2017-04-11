Troy group seeks to renovate prominent downtown building
A Troy economic group is seeking state aid to renovate a prominent downtown property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy is Terrible
|Apr 8
|fed up
|1
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|ghost
|18
|thomas clark (Mar '12)
|Apr 7
|BlackWidow86
|6
|Derrick Poe
|Apr 4
|AuntVicki
|1
|hott black women (Sep '13)
|Apr 3
|aynon
|2
|Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11)
|Apr 3
|till da world blow
|9
|Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12)
|Apr 3
|P ave
|7
Find what you want!
Search Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC