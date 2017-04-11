Troy group seeks to renovate prominen...

Troy group seeks to renovate prominent downtown building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Troy economic group is seeking state aid to renovate a prominent downtown property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy is Terrible Apr 8 fed up 1
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Apr 8 ghost 18
thomas clark (Mar '12) Apr 7 BlackWidow86 6
News Derrick Poe Apr 4 AuntVicki 1
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr 3 aynon 2
News Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11) Apr 3 till da world blow 9
Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12) Apr 3 P ave 7
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC