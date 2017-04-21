Miami County sees increase in overdoses
TROY, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Health said Miami County has seen an increase in drug overdoses in the past 24 hours. In a release from the Miami County Public Health Department, a local hospital saw 10 drug-related visits from 9;00 a.m. Thursday to 9:00 a.m. Friday.
