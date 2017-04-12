3 men revived by Narcan at same location in Troy
Three men were revived by the anti-overdose drug Narcan at the same location in Troy on Tuesday night, according to our partners from the Piqua Daily Call. Police went the 1300 block of Imperial Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man not breathing, with CPR in progress.
