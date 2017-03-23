Madison Countya s Andra Troyer named Ohio Farm Bureaua s 2016 Ag Woman of the Year -
Troyer was selected by a committee of fellow farm bureau members as a woman whose distinguished career exemplifies the passion and dedication she has for the agricultural community. She recently concluded 12 years of service as a Southwest Regional Trustee for Ohio Farm Bureau at the organization's annual meeting in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to locate a family member of Missing Nik... (Dec '14)
|17 hr
|kcjxjxududdf
|4
|skip murray-slumlord (Jan '13)
|Mar 21
|Yesindeed
|5
|High bonds set for Miami County burglary suspects (Nov '11)
|Mar 21
|Bonds pharrt
|2
|Piqua girls open with Skyhawks (Mar '11)
|Mar 21
|Sky pharrt
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC