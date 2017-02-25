Troy drug bust lands five in jail

Troy drug bust lands five in jail

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, police served a search warrant at a home on Cameo Circle around 3:00 p.m. Friday. James Chafin, 57, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony trafficking marijuana, two counts of third degree felony trafficking schedule II pills and weapons under disability, and fifth degree drug abuse of prescription pills.

