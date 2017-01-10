Storm packing strong wind sweeps thro...

Storm packing strong wind sweeps through Miami Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A storm front pushed through the Miami Valley Tuesday between 8-10:30 p.m. bringing numerous peak wind gusts of up to A tree trimming truck pulls up to downed power lines and trees on South Ridge Ave. in Troy on Tuesday night. DAYTON, Ohio - A storm front pushed through the Miami Valley Tuesday between 8-10:30 p.m. bringing numerous peak wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derek Brunsveld (Oct '13) Jan 29 Nope 7
Deb rousseau Jan 17 Speak up 1
Nikki Heisey Jan 11 knows her 2
Amy Heisey Newsome important! Dec '16 watching you 1
leo studebaker Dec '16 barbara 4
Beaver Creek Ohio Dec '16 Looking 1
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Nov '16 SLR 14
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Troy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,823 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC