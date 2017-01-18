How my presidential inauguration woul...

How my presidential inauguration would go

Jan 18, 2017 Read more: The Madison Press

Tomorrow we will see the inauguration of the Donald Trump as President of the United States of America and, if his Twitter account is to be believed , it is going to bigly awesome! A grandiose spectacle that must be seen to be believed! There will be all the greatest performers in the world! The best singers! The best actors! And, apparently, lots of exclamation points! All of which is fine for our incoming president. I have spent the past few days thinking about my own inauguration if I ever were to be elected president ? What A-list celebrities would I invite? I've never really been a glitz and glamour, Hollywood sort of guy.

