Creative Labels finds success with Esko

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Label & Narrow Web

Creative Labels has replaced its flexo digital plate imaging system with a CDI Spark 2420 flexo plate imager from Esko, offering more consistent quality, and excellent control of highlights and shadows. As a leader in flexographic printing since 1989, Creative Labels, located in Troy, OH, offers top of the line customer service with state of the art equipment and processes at competitive pricing.

