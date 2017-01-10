Creative Labels finds success with Esko
Creative Labels has replaced its flexo digital plate imaging system with a CDI Spark 2420 flexo plate imager from Esko, offering more consistent quality, and excellent control of highlights and shadows. As a leader in flexographic printing since 1989, Creative Labels, located in Troy, OH, offers top of the line customer service with state of the art equipment and processes at competitive pricing.
