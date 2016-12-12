Waffle restaurant opens at Columbus Food Hub

With an entrepreneurial spirit and love of cooking, Gayle Troy is using a familiar breakfast staple to help feed hungry patrons - and build a legacy. A former education executive and part-time baker, Troy has opened What the Waffle in the Columbus Food Hub, the Olde Towne East incubator that once counted the popular Hot Chicken Takeover as one of its tenants.

