Piqua man sentenced to 20 years for rape of a child

A man guilty of raping a five-year-old child multiple times was sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison Tuesday. William Thomas Baker, 44, of Piqua and formerly of Troy, was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree felony rape in September, but was only sentenced on two counts during his sentencing hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

