Hobart Opens Welding Education Facility in Ohio
The Next Generation Welder Learning Facility will serve new welding students, welders seeking continuing education and certifications, and corporate training and testing. The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology has opened the Next Generation Welder Learning Facility on its Troy, Ohio, campus.
