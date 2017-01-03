Driver flees after chase crossed 2 we...

Driver flees after chase crossed 2 western Ohio counties

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Whiznews.com

Authorities in western Ohio say a man ran away on foot from deputies after a car chase that crossed two counties. Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office say the chase started early Monday morning when the driver failed to pull over on southbound Interstate 75 near Troy.

