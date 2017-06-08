Good Old Days of Custer County

Good Old Days of Custer County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Challis Messenger

Hammond Engineering of Troy, Idaho, owned by former Challis resident Jack Hammond, has made applications for preliminary permits to conduct hydroelectric feasibility studies at three sites in Custer County. Site #1 is located on Challis and Bear creeks; Site #2 is located on Challis and Mill creeks; and Site #3 is on Morgan Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher Dec '16 Kurtz 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
check this out! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Laurine Kempe 1
Debate: Offshore Drilling - Troy, ID (Jun '10) Jun '10 Denise Kluzik 1
News : Hansen, Horning win highway district commissi... (Sep '09) Sep '09 irfan 1
News Kendrick history has deep ties with railroading (Feb '09) Mar '09 HGD 3
See all Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Troy Forum Now

Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Troy, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC