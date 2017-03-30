IDeal tax deduction is increased
Idahoans who are saving for college for a child, grandchild, niece or nephew, or even for themselves, could benefit from an increased tax deduction passed by the Idaho legislature and signed into law March 20, 2017, by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. Idaho taxpayers who save for college using IDeal, Idaho's 529 College Savings Program, may deduct the amount they contribute to the savings plan from their state taxes.
