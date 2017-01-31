Temporary admission ban raises concerns for local Muslims

City Councilor-At-Large Dean Tran, who entered the U.S. as a refugee over 35 years ago, sees the temporary admission ban on refugees and residents of seven Muslim majority countries signed last week as a possibly way to reassess the country's vetting system and separate the "criminals from the good people." For Furqan Mehmud, Outreach Liaison at the Fitchburg Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, when he learned of the executive order, he felt "bad."

