Teenager injured in house fire releases devastating pictures of his body covered in 95% burns

A teenager who suffered almost 90 per cent burns all over his body after narrowly escaping a house fire has shared a shocking picture of his injuries saying: 'This is me, if you don't like it do one.' Troy McKinley was given a less than five per cent chance of survival after a tea-light started the devastating fire at his grandmother's home in Shildon, County Durham, 15 weeks ago.

