'He's a fighter': Sister of teenager with 85 per cent burns reveals her pride

1 hr ago

The sister of a teenager who suffered 85% burns in a house fire has spoken of her pride, after he posted an image saying, ''This is me, if you don't like it do one.' Abby Woods, 25, from Shildon County Durham, appeared on This Morning to thank viewers for their support of Troy MacKinlay, 19. She said that initially, doctors told the family to say their goodbyes, saying that Troy had 'three hours' to live.

