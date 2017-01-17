Is Viola in "Fences" a lead? Or is her "Rose" a supporting player by choice?
Why do we keep treating La La Land like some sort of longsuffering, put-upon, misunderstood underdog? It's like making time to assure the prom queen that she's pretty and popular. Your suscription dimes make an enormous difference to The Film Experience in terms of stability and budget to dream bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Filmexperience.blogspot.com.
Add your comments below
Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec 19
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|check this out! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Laurine Kempe
|1
|Debate: Offshore Drilling - Troy, ID (Jun '10)
|Jun '10
|Denise Kluzik
|1
|: Hansen, Horning win highway district commissi... (Sep '09)
|Sep '09
|irfan
|1
|Kendrick history has deep ties with railroading (Feb '09)
|Mar '09
|HGD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC