Lone North Idaho Democratic Legislator Warns of GOP Push for Public Lands Takeover
The only Idaho Democratic legislator north of McCall sounded what she called "a high alert" Wednesday, saying "we may need to hold a rally in Boise" to block what she said could be a direct effort by Republicans to push for a state takeover of public lands. Writing for the Lewiston Tribune , William Spence reports Rep. Paulette Jordan shared her concerns Wednesday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters in Moscow.
