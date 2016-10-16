GF&P: Pheasant Hunting Opener Successful,a
South Dakota Game Fish and Parks is reporting a successful opening day to pheasant hunting across the state, despite a drop in pheasant numbers this year. Hunters had the most success in the central part of the state where the average bird count per hunter was two birds in Lyman, Tripp, Hughes and Brule Counties.
