GF&P: Pheasant Hunting Opener Success...

GF&P: Pheasant Hunting Opener Successful,a

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 16, 2016 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks is reporting a successful opening day to pheasant hunting across the state, despite a drop in pheasant numbers this year. Hunters had the most success in the central part of the state where the average bird count per hunter was two birds in Lyman, Tripp, Hughes and Brule Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tripp Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary needs to be in Jail Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News South Dakota 125th: The return of Wagon Trains ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Jim 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Tripp, SD (Aug '11) Aug '11 Milton Schrader 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in South Da... (Oct '10) Nov '10 CCST Member 2
News 9/11 Memorial Honor Poker Run planned in Mitchell (Sep '10) Sep '10 George Stainbrook 1
There are too many loose dogs around town! (Feb '10) Aug '10 THUG LIFE 3
See all Tripp Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tripp Forum Now

Tripp Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tripp Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tripp, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC