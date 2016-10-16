Bird Numbers Good on Pheasant Opener Despite Early Survey
While the annual pheasant brood survey showed a decrease in the statewide index from 2015, hunters were successful across the state. "Standing crops were an obstacle in some areas, but hunters found decent bird numbers across the state," said South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kelly Hepler.
