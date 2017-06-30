Woman charged with shooting waives ri...

Woman charged with shooting waives right to detention hearing

Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A Trenton woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man last week waived her right to a detention hearing Thursday. Shante Fields, 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Trenton train station by members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and a U.S. Marshals task force.

