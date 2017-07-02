The Daily Rundown, Sunday, July 2

The Daily Rundown, Sunday, July 2

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

The Daily Rundown, Sunday, July 2 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2tECxvx Sunflower by Toni Marchick is an example of the artwork that is displayed in the Somerset County Juried Senior Art Exhibit. Freeholder Brian Levine invited residents of Somerset County to submit one original creation for a Juried Senior Art Exhibit, which will be on display in the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Gallery in the county Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville, from Aug. 7 to Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
smm Jun 30 gtw 1
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC