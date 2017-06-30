Teamsters blast XPO Logistics' plan t...

Teamsters blast XPO Logistics' plan to expand operations, increase debt

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Teamsters believe XPO Logistics, Inc.'s stated plan to buy more companies and expand its global operations to Asia and beyond is fraught with risk because of the company's record of integrating businesses while implementing unsustainable policies and practices that harms its workforce. 'My message to XPO CEO Bradley Jacobs is clear: before you buy up more companies in your endless zest to make even greater profits, fix the problems that are wreaking havoc on your existing workers,' Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said.

