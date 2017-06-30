Teacher accused of sex with student who lived with her
A New Jersey middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a former student who moved in with her when he was kicked out of his family's home. The Burlington County Prosecutor's office filed charges against 43-year-old Rayna Culver in May including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
