Teacher accused of sex with student who lived with her

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a former student who moved in with her when he was kicked out of his family's home. The Burlington County Prosecutor's office filed charges against 43-year-old Rayna Culver in May including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

