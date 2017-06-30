Residents denied access to Jersey Cit...

Residents denied access to Jersey City state buildings due to government shutdown

On a regular day, people line up outside the building at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission in Jersey City. Today, though, people crowded outside for a different reason, as they tried to figure out why they were not being allowed inside due to a state government shutdown.

