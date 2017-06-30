Prallsville Mills to host historical ...

Prallsville Mills to host historical interpreter on July 23

The historic Prallsville Mills in conjunction with the D & R Canal State Park will host the esteemed Emily Roebling aka historical interpreter Carol Simon Levin at 1 pm on Sunday, July 23 to talk about Roebling's unique role in bridge engineering and architecture in the late 1800s. Roebling was called "one of the most noted women in the country" and "the most famous woman in New Jersey"...yet today few people even know her name! On December 12, 1881, people in New York City would have witnessed a strange sight.

