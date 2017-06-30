New Jersey Democrats: We have a budget deal to end shutdown

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Chairman and CEO Robert A. Marino, left, addresses the media at the Statehouse Monday, July 3, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's budget stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-controlled Legislature is smoldering with the state government shut down and state parks closed to the public as the Fourth of July approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.