Most state courts down Monday as government shutdown enters day 3

TRENTON -- New Jersey's Supreme, Appellate, Superior and Tax courts will be closed Monday as the state government shutdown enters the workweek and its third full day. Without a state budget in place by the July 1 deadline, Gov. Chris Christie ordered all nonessential services shuttered, taking out state parks, beaches and Motor Vehicle Commission offices over the weekend.

