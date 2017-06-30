Most state courts down Monday as government shutdown enters day 3
TRENTON -- New Jersey's Supreme, Appellate, Superior and Tax courts will be closed Monday as the state government shutdown enters the workweek and its third full day. Without a state budget in place by the July 1 deadline, Gov. Chris Christie ordered all nonessential services shuttered, taking out state parks, beaches and Motor Vehicle Commission offices over the weekend.
