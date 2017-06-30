Loss of school funding an unfair deal in county
Last week, leadership in the state Legislature announced an agreement that would change the amount of funding school districts receive from Trenton. Our state representatives were quick to express their opinion on the subject as "pure politics," but where have they been? Our senator, who is also a member of the Senate Select Committee for School Funding Fairness, knew one goal of Senate President Steve Sweeney's plan was to reallocate funds from our so-called overfunded districts.
