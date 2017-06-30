Loss of school funding an unfair deal...

Loss of school funding an unfair deal in county

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Last week, leadership in the state Legislature announced an agreement that would change the amount of funding school districts receive from Trenton. Our state representatives were quick to express their opinion on the subject as "pure politics," but where have they been? Our senator, who is also a member of the Senate Select Committee for School Funding Fairness, knew one goal of Senate President Steve Sweeney's plan was to reallocate funds from our so-called overfunded districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
smm Fri gtw 1
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC