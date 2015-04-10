Are launches of helium balloons seeing their dying days?
In this Friday, April 10, 2015, file photo, elementary school students release pink balloons for a classmate who died as her hearse drove past in Wayne, N.J. Efforts to ban balloon launches are facing fierce opposition from The Balloon Council. The council said educating consumers is better than having the "balloon police" ban launches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|smm
|Jun 30
|gtw
|1
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC