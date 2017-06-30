2 men wounded in separate shootings in Trenton
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, police were alerted to a shooting on Sanhican Drive in the city's West Ward and found a man shot multiple times and in grave condition, police spokesman Lt. David Cruz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|smm
|Jun 30
|gtw
|1
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC