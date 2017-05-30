Who's funding the 31st Legislative De...

Who's funding the 31st Legislative Democratic candidates?

BAYONNE -- The four Democratic candidates who will be vying for two seats in the primary election have filled their campaign war chests through very different means. Recent campaign funding disclosure forms show the various sources that have fueled the candidates' campaigns for the June 6 primary election, which will determine which Democrats will face off against Republicans Michael Alonso and Lauren DiGiaro in the November general election.

