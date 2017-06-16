When this family became millionaires ...

When this family became millionaires overnight, their true colors came out

Read more: Dallas Morning News

What would be your priority if you won a $429 million Powerball jackpot? Go on an exotic trip, buy a fancy car or a mansion, perhaps? That's why the Smith family of Trenton, N.J., is so remarkable. After hitting the jackpot a year ago, they made good on their promise to invest a good portion of their winnings to fight poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

