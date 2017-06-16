When this family became millionaires overnight, their true colors came out
What would be your priority if you won a $429 million Powerball jackpot? Go on an exotic trip, buy a fancy car or a mansion, perhaps? That's why the Smith family of Trenton, N.J., is so remarkable. After hitting the jackpot a year ago, they made good on their promise to invest a good portion of their winnings to fight poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC